Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePompeo: 'No one should be fooled' by Cuba constitution vote

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday dismissed a referendum in Cuba on a new constitution that affirmed the central role of socialism, calling it stage-managed "political theater" rather than a democratic vote.

"No one should be fooled by this exercise, which achieves little beyond perpetuating the pretext for (the) regime's one-party dictatorship," Pompeo said in a statement.

"The entire process has been marked by carefully managed political theater and repression of public debate," he said.

Pompeo denounced Cuba for detentions of protesters ahead of the vote, including what he said was confiscation of phones.

"We strongly condemn these attempts to silence peaceful protests, which show that Cuba's leaders fear the Cuban people," he said.

Cuba said that more than 86 percent of voters in Sunday's referendum approved a constitutional reform that cements the role of socialism on the island.

In a rarity, Cubans had the option to vote no and the banned opposition -- which generally calls for abstention -- pushed for a rejection.

The referendum comes as the United States ramps up pressure on the communist island, with Pompeo studying whether to allow Cuban exiles to sue in US courts over confiscated property.

Former president Barack Obama had moved to reconcile with Cuba, saying that a half-century of efforts to oust Fidel Castro and his successors had failed and isolated the United States.

More about Cuba, Politics, Constitution, Referendum, US
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Netanyahu says 'good riddance' as Iran FM tenders resignation
China urges India, Pakistan to 'exercise restraint' after air strike
Rigging claims fly as Nigeria election results come in
Syria force screens and treats 'caliphate' survivors
Russia rolls out fast internet to islands Japan claims
Global warming imperils clouds that deter hothouse Earth
1TB microSD cards are launched by Western Digital and Micron
India 'air strikes' send Pakistan tensions surging
Meat slaughtered without stunning animals not organic: EU court
Robinson Crusoe island sets example for the world in conservation