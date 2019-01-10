Email
article imagePompeo meets Egypt's Sisi amid concern over US Mideast policy

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, part of a tour to address concerns of American allies in the Middle East.

The visit by Washington's top diplomat comes amid confusion in the region over a surprise plan by President Donald Trump's administration to pull US troops out of Syria.

Pompeo arrived in Cairo late Wednesday following stops in Jordan and Iraq, in his longest trip since taking the post last year.

He met with Sisi in Ittihadeya Palace and is scheduled to hold talks with Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry before giving a keynote speech Thursday at the American University in Cairo outlining US Middle East policy.

The United States and Egypt enjoy warm ties under the Trump administration.

Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Sisi have lavished one another with praise on several occasions.

Since 1980, the US government has provided Egypt with more than $40 billion in military and $30 billion in economic assistance.

From Cairo, Pompeo is scheduled to head to Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

