Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePolish PM seeks to thaw ties with Berlin trip

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in World

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Berlin on Friday in a bid to thaw frosty ties after the relationship between the two neighbours was dented over Warsaw's judicial reforms and a controversial Holocaust bill.

"I'd like this visit to boost both our economic and political cooperation," Morawiecki told the Polish news agency PAP this week, ahead of talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Morawiecki said that on the economic front things were "thriving, with Poland one of Germany's most important partners", but more delicate matters are likely to be discussed when the two leaders meet.

Germany and Poland have clashed on a range of issues since the nationalist Law and Justice party came to power, including its attempts to reform the judiciary, a refusal to welcome refugees and a recent bill that would punish anyone ascribing any Polish responsibility for the Holocaust.

In her weekly podcast on Saturday, Merkel said she considers Polish-German ties to be stable despite "divergent views on some issues".

Morawiecki, who since his appointment in December has strived to improve Poland's image abroad, has called criticism against his country the result of "misunderstandings", potentially implying he has no plans to compromise.

Warsaw has come under fire from Brussels and several European countries for introducing controversial judicial reforms that according to the EU could call into question the independence of the judiciary.

On December 20, after months of warnings, the European Commission launched an unprecedented procedure against Poland that could strip Warsaw of its voting rights in the bloc if it does not scrap the reforms.

Merkel noted on Saturday that all EU member states had pledged to "respect the principles of the state of law".

The topic of migrants and asylum seekers may also prove difficult for the two leaders, as the Polish government warned last month that it would not budge on its refusal to take in an EU quota of refugees.

Sensitive questions of history could also show up on the agenda, including the Holocaust bill that Poland adopted this month, which penalises statements attributing Nazi German crimes to the Polish state with a jail sentence of up to three years.

Without wading into the debate over the bill, Merkel indirectly backed Poland by saying "as Germans we are responsible for what happened during the period of National Socialism, the Holocaust, the Shoah".

The thorny issue of German war reparations, which PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski revived in July, is not expected to be discussed during Morawiecki's visit, according to Warsaw officials.

More about Poland, Germany, Eu, History, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Saint Francis Prep is an outstanding high school in New York Special
Alberta — B.C. dispute heats up over Trans Mountain pipeline
New UN draft on Syria ceasefire seeks to win Russian backing
Review: Logan Henderson terrific on new 'Acoustic Sessions' EP Special
Italy's country doctor making house calls on horseback
Desperate to come home, Syrians brave IS mines in Raqa
Review: ROZES and Nicky Romero fantastic on new track 'Where Would We Be' Special
3,300 Shaw employees accept buyout offer
African audiences celebrate 'Black Panther' release
As gun debate rages, Trump changes the subject