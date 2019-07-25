Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePolish court orders withdrawal of anti-gay stickers

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

A Polish court on Thursday ordered a weekly news magazine to temporarily halt the distribution of anti-LGBT stickers with its current edition.

The stickers, which accompanied the edition of the Gazeta Polska weekly that came out Wednesday, sparked condemnation from the opposition, gay rights activists and even the US ambassador.

They feature a large black X over an LGBT+ rainbow motif, with the caption "This is an LGBT-free zone".

"We will demand an apology," lawyer Michal Wawrykiewicz told AFP.

LGBT+ rights have become a hot-button issue in the staunchly Catholic EU country ahead of an October general election after Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the powerful leader of the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party, dubbed them a "threat" and put the issue high on his party's campaign agenda.

Kaczynski echoes strong and repeated declarations by Poland's Roman Catholic Church against gay rights.

Poland’s EMPIK bookstores and British-owned BP petrol stations said they would not be selling Wednesday’s edition of Gazeta Polska containing the stickers.

The caption echoes developments at local government level where communities, mostly allied with the PiS, have adopted resolutions declaring themselves "free of LGBT ideology" in the wake of Kaczynski's comments.

"Over the last few months we’ve witnessed a festival of homophobic hate," Cecylia Jakubczak, an activist with the Warsaw-based Campaign Against Homophobia rights group, told AFP on Wednesday.

"Words of contempt are coming from governing politicians and representatives of the Church and media outlets allied with them like Gazeta Polska," she added, calling the stickers "scandalous" and "dehumanising".

The sticker campaign follows weekend violence that marred the first gay pride parade in the eastern Polish city of Bialystok where football hooligans, some with far-right sympathies, attacked marchers and police.

More about Poland, Rights, Politics, Gays
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Q&A: Why it's time to focus on app security technologies for cars Special
The climate crisis: How long do we have to limit its impact?
Automakers defy Trump and strike emissions deal with California
Renewables: Apple leads the way with corporate solar power usage
Vietnam demands 'immediate withdrawal' of China ship in disputed sea
US blocks UN resolution to condemn Israeli demolitions
Families of Islamic State fighters to sue Australia over repatriation
William deVry talks about ovarian cancer awareness, Sandy Rollman Special
Russia warns of 'consequences' after Ukraine seizes tanker
The two weeks that toppled Puerto Rico's governor