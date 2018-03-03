Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePolice tear gas anti-nuclear protesters in France

Listen | Print
By Murielle KASPRZAK (AFP)     12 hours ago in World

Police used tear gas during clashes with anti-nuclear protesters at a waste site in northeastern France on Saturday.

Demonstrators threw missiles at officers who have been blocking access to woodland at the Bure plant, halfway between Paris and Strasbourg, since a protest camp was dismantled 10 days ago.

Lejuc wood was selected by France's radioactive waste agency (ANDRA) for exploratory drilling ahead of an application to create a nuclear waste storage site.

Police evacuated the forest of about 15 protesters during a major operation on February 22 during.

Saturday's rally began calmly with a march of about 300 people, according to police, as demonstrators held meetings and debates.

But during the afternoon a group of protesters, many wearing masks, headed for Lejuc wood, where scuffles broke out with police.

Bure was chosen in 1998 to house a laboratory, 500 meters underground, in preparation for the burial of the most radioactive or long-lasting nuclear waste in France. As yet, no radioactive waste is on the site.

More about environnement, nergie, carburants, nuclaire, dchets
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Solar-to-hydrogen conversion improved
Police commander slain after kidnpping in Mexico's Acapulco
Washington state bans Atlantic salmon farming in state waters
Tiny Canadian town goes up against the 'big boys' and wins
Steven Swadling discusses new film 'Kickboxer: Retaliation' Special
Arizona and California compete to attract self-driving car tests
Review: Sandi Morris wins gold at 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships Special
Adam Lambert and Queen announce new show at Dublin's Marlay Park
Review: All The Blink Things revitalize Blink-182 at Mulcahy's in Wantagh Special
Neraki honored as 'Best Greek Restaurant on Long Island' in 2018