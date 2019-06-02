Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePolice, protesters clash in demo against Albania PM

Listen | Print
By AFP     30 mins ago in World

Police in the Albanian capital Tirana on Sunday fired tear gas and water canon at demonstrators demanding the resignation of socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Police also came under fire from some protesters with 10 police officers and three people injured, according to the Albania's Interior Ministry.

"Rama go away", "Corrupt government", demonstrators chanted, throwing firecrackers, stones and smoke bombs, despite organisers' pleas not to attack the police.

The US embassy in Tirana condemned the violence by protesters saying that "the use of pyrotechnics, especially when aimed at police... is unacceptable, and undemocratic.

"We call on the organisers of the protest to stop the violent acts and engage in constructive dialogue," it said in a statement.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, on a visit to Tirana, also condemned the violence.

"Political violence contradicts our democratic values. It is absolutely unacceptable," he said.

In February, opposition politicians from the right to the centre-left walked out of parliament in a protest demanding the resignation of Rama, who has led the country since 2013.

They want a transitional government and early elections, and refuse to negotiate with Rama whom they accuse of crime and corruption links.

The fight has spilled onto the streets, with weekly protests shrouding Tirana in tear gas and smoke as protesters tussle with police and try to break into government buildings, lobbing bricks, firecrackers and petrol bombs.

The political crisis is seen as a threat to Tirana's dreams of joining the European Union with member states to decide in the coming weeks whether to open accession talks with the volatile Balkan state

More about Albania, Politics, Demonstration
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Venice cruise ship loses control, slams wharf and tourist boat
Illinois becomes 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana
US says prepared to talk to Iran 'with no preconditions'
Conservatives sweep Greek local elections
Liverpool's Champions League party moves to England
AI can now catch 90 percent of essay paper cheats
Merkel vows coalition will push on despite jitters as SPD chief quits
Collision sparks fresh debate over cruise ships in Venice
On eve of UK visit, Trump denies his taped remark about 'nasty' Meghan Markle
Fires burning out of control in Alberta linked to climate crisis