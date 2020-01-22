Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePolice killings in Rio soar 18 percent in 2019: data

Listen | Print
By AFP     52 mins ago in World

Police killings in Brazil's tourist hot-spot Rio de Janeiro state soared 18 percent to a record 1,810 last year, government data showed -- an average of five deaths per day.

Figures published by the Public Security Institute late Tuesday also show intentional homicides not involving police fell 19 percent from the previous year to 3,995.

Far-right governor Wilson Witzel, who took power last January on a promise to get tough on crime, has made no apologies for his hardline security strategy.

He previously advocated using a "missile" to blow up criminals in a violent slum and supports the use of police snipers to take out suspects from long distances.

"The order is clear: if someone is carrying an assault rifle, they have to be neutralized in lethal fashion immediately," Witzel told local media in March.

He sparked further outcry in May after posting a video on Twitter of himself in a police helicopter as officers fired toward a favela below.

"In Rio, large police operations have become in recent years the main form of intervention by the police," Silvia Ramos, a security expert at Candido Mendes University, told AFP.

"It is a policy based on confrontation and not enough on intelligence and planning."

More about Brazil, Police, Crime
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Top banker arrested in Malawi election bribery case
China has 'no intention to participate' in arms talks
On the menu at China virus market: rats and live wolf pups
Parliament to elect Greece's first woman president
UN experts urge probe into alleged Saudi hacking of Bezos phone
Australians warned the wet weather brings out funnel-web spiders
He shoots, he scores! Putin's hockey passion shapes Russian elite
Greece elects first woman president
Adam Lambert launches the 'Feel Something' Foundation
Greece elects first woman president for 'new era'