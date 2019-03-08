By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Ontario - One person is facing charges after York regional police in Ontario, Canada seized $1.7 million worth of cannabis products, including edibles that look like candy. The suspect was arrested after he was found to be in possession of $6,000 and 400 grams of cannabis flower. The arrest of 42-year-old Emil Mikhailov, who was charged with cannabis distribution related offenses was then followed up with Police seized $ $1.7 million worth of illegal cannabis and cannabis products include gummy bears, chocolate bars, lollipops, and cotton candy. (See the video, above released by the York Regional Police). York Police issued a warning to the public, reminding everyone that the Cannabis Act legalizes fresh cannabis, dried cannabis, cannabis oil and plants, and seeds for cultivation. The Cannabis Act does not legalize the production, selling or consumption of cannabis-related edibles. To date, there are no regulations governing the dosage and potency of cannabis in edibles. The market for pot is in full bloom thanks to burgeoning industrial growing operations, marijuana edibles and a higher demand for equipment from those who want to grow -- or consume -- cannabis at home Josh Edelson, AFP/File "The number one reason police are issuing this warning is these products are still illegal and number two is this is the first time we're seeing products that appear to look so much like candy so of course children will be drawn to them," Const. Andy Pattenden said in a telephone interview with CTV News Canada. The police are warning users and parents to please keep these products out of the reach of children, and this should apply to adults. It is understandable that some adult cannabis users may not want to smoke or vape - and the ideal alternative would be to use CBD oil or try edibles. The thing is - while we may have the most advanced technologies available for making sure the correct dosage and potency of marijuana in your edibles will be consistent - the product still has to Medical science and technology cannot change this perfectly normal physiological process. The And this is the danger. Because it takes longer for an edible to digest, the user may end up consuming more edibles than they need because they think the drug isn't working. Overdose symptoms from eating marijuana are often more severe than symptoms of an overdose from smoking marijuana. 