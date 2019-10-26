Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePolice detain 26 at anti-government protests in Kazakhstan

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Police detained more than two dozen people on Saturday in Kazakhstan's main cities for participating in protests called by a banned opposition group where they criticised the government and Chinese expansion.

Officers detained around a dozen people and manhandled them into police vans in the centre of Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty, AFP correspondents saw.

Police said a total of 26 people were arrested in Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan, 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) to the north.

One citizen who was detained in Almaty told journalists he opposed "Sinicization" and was "against the Chinese factories coming here."

Neighbouring China is a key economic partner for Kazakhstan which has described itself as the "buckle" in Beijing's trillion-dollar Belt and Road trade and infrastructure project.

But hundreds of Kazakhs have taken to the streets in recent months to voice fears over Chinese investment in the oil-rich country.

Another protester shouted "Old man out!" in reference to Kazakhstan's 79-year-old former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, who stepped down in March but is still constitutionally designated the "Leader of the Nation."

The protests were called by Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, an informal group led by long-time regime opponent Mukhtar Ablyazov that was ruled extremist by a Kazakh court last year.

Ablyazov, a fugitive ex-banker who lives in Western Europe, has pledged to overthrow the regime of Nazarbayev and his handpicked successor, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He has dismissed Tokayev, a 66-year-old career diplomat, as "furniture" who will be replaced by Nazarbayev's daughter in due time.

This month Tokayev signed off on a presidential order allocating Nazarbayev power over key ministerial and other appointments.

Currently all protests are illegal in Kazakhstan unless permitted by authorities, which almost never happens in the case of political protests.

Nazarbayev's rule over Kazakhstan began when it was still a Soviet republic and the strongman chairs both the country's ruling party Nur Otan and the powerful national security council.

More about Kazakhstan, Politics, Demonstration
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Classified spending 11 percent of $716 billion defense budget
Tech-savvy activists debunk fake news engulfing Iraq protests
Crunch time for married priests as Vatican assembly votes
Phishing campaign targets UN humanitarian organizations Special
Mexican town turned to war zone fears new era of narco violence
Strong Santa Ana winds fan wildfires in Southern California
Northern Ireland's DUP grabs spotlight in Brexit showdown
Makeup artist Noreen Taylor discusses career, advice, digital age
Firefighters battle fierce wildfires across California
Review: Armin van Buuren releases mesmerizing artist album 'Balance' Special