Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePoland summons Israel envoy over alleged Netanyahu Holocaust remarks

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Poland's foreign ministry on Friday summoned Israel's ambassador over reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu implicated Poles in the Holocaust.

The reports, which have since been denied by Israeli Ambassador Anna Azari, sparked controversy in Poland and even threatened to undermine a summit due next week in Israel between Netanyahu and four central European counterparts.

Warsaw has long been at pains to point out that Poland, which was occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II, could not have and did not collaborate in the Holocaust although individual Poles may have done so.

Before being summoned, Azari had denied a Jerusalem Post report quoting Netanyahu as saying that "Poles cooperated with the Germans" in the Holocaust. The Haaretz newspaper later also ran the story.

"I was present during the prime minister's briefing and he didn't say that the Polish nation collaborated with the Nazis, he only said that no person was sued for speaking about those Poles who did cooperate with them," Azari said in a Friday statement sent to Polish authorities.

Prior to Azari's statement, Polish President Andrzej Duda had even suggested that the Visegrad Group summit of four central European EU member and Israel due there next week could be reconsidered.

A Duda spokesman later confirmed that the meeting would go ahead, adding that the controversy had resulted from "harmful media manipulation".

Azari also said that Netanyahu was "looking forward to meeting with (Polish) Prime Minister (Mateusz) Morawiecki next week".

Netanyahu was in Warsaw this week for a two-day summit on the Middle East co-hosted by Poland and the United States and focused on isolating Iran while building Arab-Israeli ties.

The flair of controversy in Polish-Israeli ties comes after last year's row over a Polish law that made it illegal to accuse the Polish nation or state of complicity in Nazi German crimes.

After protests from Israel and the US, Poland amended the law to remove the possibility of fines or a prison sentence.

Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany during World War II and lost six million citizens including three million Jews.

More about Poland, Israel, History, Politics, Holocaust
More news from
Latest News
Top News
JP Morgan first major US bank to announce its own cryptocurrency
Vatican envoy to France in sexual assault probe: judicial source
India vows 'heavy price' after deadly Kashmir attack
IS teen's wish to return stirs UK debate over jihadi brides
Review: Bonnie Tyler rocks on new song 'Hold On,' to release new album Special
Op-Ed: We have a 'national emergency' alright — It's Trump
Danish economist picked to be new UN environment chief
Footballer Sala's body arrives in Argentina
Review: Sarah Brightman and Yoshiki charm on 'Miracle'
Spanish PM calls snap polls after budget defeat