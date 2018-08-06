Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePoland slams Russian 'occupation' of Georgian regions since 2008

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz on Monday condemned Russia's "occupation" of a part of Georgia ahead of the 10th anniversary of Moscow's lightning war with Tbilisi.

"Standing alongside Georgian authorities, we want to remind the world what happened in August 2008: the violation of Georgia's independence, the tragedy of thousands of families chased out of their houses, hundreds of people dead and wounded," Czaputowicz told reporters in Warsaw.

"We want to recall the first military aggression, in Europe's post-war history, by a country against a sovereign state and the occupation of its territory that continues to this day."

Czaputowicz was expected to leave for Tbilisi with his Latvian and Lithuanian counterparts for Tuesday's ceremonies, which will also be attended by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Pavlo Rozenko.

In the summer of 2008, Georgian forces launched an offensive against separatists in South Ossetia, a small pro-Russian region on the border of the two countries.

Russia swiftly responded with a military operation in defence of the separatists and rapidly overwhelmed the Georgian forces, even threatening to take Tbilisi during the five-day war.

A peace treaty was eventually hammered out by then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy that led to the withdrawal of Russian forces.

But Moscow recognised as independent the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, where it has stationed a large military presence ever since.

More about pologne, gorgie, histoire, diplomatie, Ukraine
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Saudi Arabia to relocate students from Canada after cutting ties
Trump blames California wildfires on state's environmental laws
Addiction Policy Forum CEO talks addiction prevention, telehealth Special
One dead after tanker truck explodes near Bologna
Zimbabwe opposition fears growing post-election crackdown
Saudi expels Canadian envoy, recalls its own over 'interference'
Turkey lira hits new record lows on US strains
Op-Ed: The world is seeing global warming 'up close and personal'
Essential Science: How our Sun went through the 'terrible twos'
Morocco's ancient city of Volubilis rises again