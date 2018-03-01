Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePoland, Israel in talks to resolve Holocaust row

Listen | Print
By AFP     11 hours ago in World

Senior Polish and Israeli diplomats met in Jerusalem on Thursday in a bid to resolve differences over a controversial Holocaust law passed in Poland that has raised concerns in the Jewish state.

Deputy foreign minister Bartosz Cichocki led the Polish delegation, while Israeli foreign ministry director general Yuval Rotem headed his country's team.

"We expressed our reservations about the Polish law by focusing on the article of this text which obstructs the search for the truth and an open historical debate," said the Israeli foreign ministry.

"We had an in-depth and open dialogue for three hours," it added in a statement.

Rotem spoke of concerns about "anti-Semitic manifestations" recently, and called on Poland to adopt a policy of zero tolerance against them.

The Israeli foreign ministry said a joint statement would be issued at the end of the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, Rotem said "preserving the memory of the Holocaust is a matter beyond the bilateral relationship between Israel and Poland.

"It is a core issue cutting to the essence of the Jewish people," he told journalists.

Cichocki said "we are committed to join our efforts to promote truth about the Holocaust and the Polish-Jewish centuries-old relationship."

"We are here open and ready to answer all the questions and clarify whatever is left to be clarified with regard to the anti-defamation law recently amended in Poland."

The Polish law passed last month and which took effect Thursday ignited a diplomatic row and calls in the Jewish state for the recall of Israel's ambassador in Warsaw.

It sets fines or up to three years in jail for anyone ascribing "responsibility or co-responsibility to the Polish nation or state for crimes committed by the German Third Reich".

The main aim is to prevent people from erroneously describing Nazi German death camps in Poland, such as Auschwitz-Birkenau, as Polish.

Israel has expressed deep concerns that the legislation could open the door to prosecuting Holocaust survivors for their testimony should it concern the involvement of individual Poles in killing or giving up Jews to the Germans.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki recently fuelled the dispute by saying that there were also "Jewish perpetrators" of the Holocaust, referring to Jews who served in police units in ghettos set up by the Nazis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the remark "unacceptable" and tantamount to denying the Holocaust.

Poland was occupied by Nazi Germany in World War II, losing six million of its citizens, including three million Jews.

More about Israel, Poland, Diplomacy, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
France's bruised Le Pen seeks a rebound
What impact would a US oil embargo have on Venezuela?
The Manhattan Transfer discuss new jazz album 'The Junction' Special
Pentagon 'fully prepared' after Putin boasts of hypersonic missiles
Ambassador to Mexico becomes latest key US diplomat to quit
Google launches free online course to improve AI education
India trip controversy follows Trudeau back to Canada
Zakiya Baptiste talks 'PAW Patrol Live!' at Madison Square Garden Special
America's missile-defense system not ready for hypersonic threats
Self-driving minivans being shown in Phoenix Arizona