Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePoland arrests Chinese businessman suspected of spying

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Poland said Friday it had arrested a Chinese businessman suspected of spying for China, with local media identifying him as a Huawei director.

The announcement comes weeks after Canada arrested Huawei vice president Meng Wanzhou, who is accused of violating Iran sanctions.

The Chinese telecommunications giant is also facing increased scrutiny over its alleged links to Chinese intelligence services.

Countries like the United States, Australia and Japan have blocked Huawei from building their next-generation, super-fast 5G internet networks.

A Polish man was also arrested for alleged espionage along with the Chinese citizen "who is a businessman working for an important telecommunications firm," said Maciej Wasik, deputy head of Poland's special services, quoted by the PAP news agency.

The two men were arrested on Tuesday and are suspected of having "worked for Chinese services and to the detriment of Poland," said Polish special services spokesman Stanislaw Zaryn.

According to local media, the Chinese businessman is believed to be one of the directors of the Polish branch of Huawei.

The media outlets add that the Polish suspect is thought to be a former agent for Poland's ABW counter-intelligence service who is now working as a cyber-security consultant for the Polish branch of French mobile phone provider Orange.

More about Poland, China, Espionage
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ex-Scorpions drummer Herman Rarebell talks Drum Legends show Special
Review: Katie Ledecky wins big at 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series
US military removes some equipment from Syria: official
Chapo's lawyers seek visa so mother can visit him in US prison
French police comb Channel beaches in search for migrants
Bitcoin breaks to the downside losing more than $400
Jack Messina talks NBC's 'Manifest,' 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Special
Survey on AI shows more Americans approve than disapprove it
Impact of Trump's wall already felt on Mexican side
Canadian astronomers detect mysterious radio signal