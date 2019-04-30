Tens of thousands of Argentines demonstrated Tuesday in a partial strike that grounded airplanes and shut banks and other businesses to protest the economic policies of President Mauricio Macri.

"I came here to protest because I can't manage on my salary. The government has to go. It hasn't managed to sort out the economic situation," said Juan Arrique, a 32-year-old trucker demonstrating in Buenos Aires.

The truck drivers' union was one of the main groups calling for the protests that saw airplanes parked on the tarmac and transit buses lined up in rows at their terminal.

Sea traffic was also suspended, most schools closed and many shops as well as banks were shut.

A woman and child sit at a subway entrance closed in Buenos Aires during the partial strike against government economic policies JUAN MABROMATA, AFP

Macri's popularity has fallen in recent months, a disappointing sign for the president just six months out from elections in which he hopes to win a second term.

In an effort to reduce the state deficit, the government last year launched an austerity plan that has cut services to low-income Argentines.

The measures came in exchange for a $56 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund to help the South American country battle its currency crisis and soaring prices.

Inflation over the last 12 months was around 55 percent, while the spending power of ordinary citizens has been in freefall.

"Take Macri, leave the dollars," read one banner in reference to the IMF loan repayments.

The same slogan was also scrawled on the wall of a building next to that of the US bank JP Morgan.

Members of the Mechanic and Automotive Transport Union (SMATA) sing Argentina's national anthem near Plaza de Mayo square in Buenos Aires during a partial strike by tens of thousands against government economic policies JUAN MABROMATA, AFP

Unemployment is increasing, poverty now affects 32 percent of the population and 41 percent of children, while businesses lay off workers and consumption drops.

The partial strike followed a protest called by trade unions in early April which saw thousands of demonstrators march in Buenos Aires against Macri's economic policies.