Plane crashes in Iran with more than 50 aboard: media

By AFP     13 hours ago in World

An Iranian passenger plane has crashed into the country's Zagros mountains with more than 50 people on board, the head of the country's emergency services told local media on Sunday.

"This plane has crashed in the Semirom area and all emergency forces are on alert. The plane had 50 to 60 passengers," Pir Hossein Koolivand told the Fars news agency.

The plane was reportedly travelling from Tehran to the small town of Yasuj in Isfahan province.

Semirom lies in the mountainous southwestern region of Iran, around 480 kilometres (300 miles) south of the capital.

"An ATR aircraft of Aseman Airlines with 60 passengers and about six crew disappeared from radar this morning," Aladin Borujerdi, head of parliament's national security and foreign policy commission, told the semi-official ISNA news agency.

"Observation by people (in the area) indicates a crash," he said, adding that he was still awaiting confirmation.

Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the national emergency services, told the semi-official ISNA news agency that a helicopter had been sent to the area.

"Given the fact that the area is mountainous, it is not possible to send ambulances," he said.

