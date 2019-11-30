Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePlane crash kills nine, injures three in South Dakota

Listen | Print
By AFP     40 mins ago in World

A plane crash in the US state of South Dakota killed nine people, including two children, and injured three others on Saturday while a winter storm warning was in place, officials said.

The Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop plane, crashed shortly after take-off approximately a mile from the Chamberlain airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Among the dead was the plane's pilot, Brule County state's attorney Theresa Maule Rossow said, adding that a total of 12 people had been on board.

The three survivors had been taken to the hospital in Sioux Falls, she told US media.

The flight left the airport just before noon local time, with a destination of Idaho Falls Regional Airport in the western state of Idaho.

The FAA said investigators were en route to the crash site and that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would be in charge of the investigation.

The NTSB tweeted that it was "investigating today's crash of Pilatus PC-12 near Chamberlain, SD."

South Dakota is located in the Northern Plains, a region facing blizzard conditions as a storm blows eastward across the United States.

A winter storm warning remains in effect in Brule County until midday Sunday, the National Weather Service said, potentially including blowing snow that "could significantly reduce visibility."

"The men and women of law enforcement, first responders and medical professionals should be commended in their heroic actions to rescue the victims in extreme weather conditions," the state's attorney office said.

More about US, Accident, Plane, southdakota
More news from
Latest News
Top News
The mysterious origin of Nebraska's 'Devils Corkscrews'
Apple says to 'carefully' examine Crimea map controversy
Review: Big Shot amazing at Mulcahy's with classic rock covers Special
Rebecca Budig exits ABC's 'General Hospital' as Hayden Barnes
Russia and China complete first road bridge between the countries
Ohio abortion bill would force doctors to do the impossible
Taliban and US resume Afghan peace talks
Adam Lambert celebrates debut studio album's 10th anniversary
Alberta Union of Provincial Employees braces for 5,900 job cuts
Celine Dion tops charts with 'Courage' for first time in 17 years