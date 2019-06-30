A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in Texas in the United States on Sunday, killing 10 people, officials said.

"The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors," a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas told AFP.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it had dispatched a team to Addison to investigate the crash of a King Air 350 -- a twin-engine turboprop passenger plane.

It did not provide further details on the crash or its cause.

Video broadcast by US media showed a massive column of black smoke pouring out of a building at the airport, as firefighters directed streams of water toward the blaze.

CNN reported that the aircraft was a private plane and that it crashed into a hanger at a local airport.

CBS News quoted sources as saying the aircraft lost an engine on takeoff and veered into the hanger.