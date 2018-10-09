According to witnesses, the pipeline explosion generated a massive fire that could be seen from the campus of the University of Northern B.C. (UNBC) on Tuesday., according to CTV News Canada.
Residents within several kilometers were evacuated as a precaution but the evacuation zone has since been reduced to one kilometer. Residents previously evacuated
can now return home.
According to Global News,
Enbridge is the owner of the liquid natural gas pipeline and they have a team on the ground trying to verify what is taking place. The pipeline company has not released any other information. According to RCMP, and the gas supply has been shut down.
There are now unconfirmed reports the fire has been put out and the City of Prince George has set up an emergency center. Social media lit up with photos and video of the fire, which appeared to be burning at a distance from the city, though it was still visible there.
Prince George, with a population of 74,003, is the largest city in northern British Columbia, Canada, and is often called the "Northern Capital" of BC. Prince George is situated at the confluence of the Fraser and Nechako Rivers, and the crossroads of Highway 16 and Highway 97.