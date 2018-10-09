Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePipeline explosion in British Columbia forces evacuations

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     26 mins ago in World
The RCMP has confirmed that there has been a pipeline explosion in the vicinity of Prince George, British Columbia near Landooz Road. As many as 70 people have been evacuated from the Shelley First Nation reserve north of Prince George as a precaution.
According to witnesses, the pipeline explosion generated a massive fire that could be seen from the campus of the University of Northern B.C. (UNBC) on Tuesday., according to CTV News Canada.
Residents within several kilometers were evacuated as a precaution but the evacuation zone has since been reduced to one kilometer. Residents previously evacuated can now return home.
According to Global News, Enbridge is the owner of the liquid natural gas pipeline and they have a team on the ground trying to verify what is taking place. The pipeline company has not released any other information. According to RCMP, and the gas supply has been shut down.
There are now unconfirmed reports the fire has been put out and the City of Prince George has set up an emergency center. Social media lit up with photos and video of the fire, which appeared to be burning at a distance from the city, though it was still visible there.
Prince George, with a population of 74,003, is the largest city in northern British Columbia, Canada, and is often called the "Northern Capital" of BC. Prince George is situated at the confluence of the Fraser and Nechako Rivers, and the crossroads of Highway 16 and Highway 97.
More about Pipeline explosion, prince george bc, Enbridge, Lng, Shelley First Nation reserve
 
Latest News
Top News
Aurora Cannabis plans NYSE listing by end of the month
Hurricane Michael is now a very dangerous Category 3 storm
First Vespa electric scooter to cost more than $7,000
Pop group 98 Degrees to kick off Christmas tour next month
Florida Panhandle bracing for'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
Edible marijuana products are still illegal in Canada
Nikki Haley resigns as Trump's UN ambassador
Rift threatens Catalonia's separatist government
Q&A: Time to reform Canada's data privacy laws? Special
Q&A: New technology to assess traffic accidents Special