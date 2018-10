By By Karen Graham 26 mins ago in World The RCMP has confirmed that there has been a pipeline explosion in the vicinity of Prince George, British Columbia near Landooz Road. As many as 70 people have been evacuated from the Shelley First Nation reserve north of Prince George as a precaution. Residents within several kilometers were evacuated as a precaution but the evacuation zone has since been reduced to one kilometer. According to There are now unconfirmed reports the fire has been put out and the City of Prince George has set up an emergency center. Social media lit up with photos and video of the fire, which appeared to be burning at a distance from the city, though it was still visible there. Massive Fire North of PG. CityofPG READ: kwrJcC8oQU— CKPG News (@ckpgnews) October 10, 2018 Fire north of Canfor pulp mill in Prince George, explosions were heard according to witnesses. On our way now, will be updating. U5i6D6JOv1 — Lady Cole (@Fairladycole) October 10, 2018 FIRE near Salmon Valley Prince George bUnxWcyWlK — Rockybeach (@rockybeach67) October 10, 2018 Prince George, with a population of 74,003, is the largest city in northern British Columbia, Canada, and is often called the "Northern Capital" of BC. Prince George is situated at the confluence of the Fraser and Nechako Rivers, and the crossroads of Highway 16 and Highway 97. According to witnesses, the pipeline explosion generated a massive fire that could be seen from the campus of the University of Northern B.C. (UNBC) on Tuesday., according to CTV News Canada. Residents within several kilometers were evacuated as a precaution but the evacuation zone has since been reduced to one kilometer. Residents previously evacuated can now return home.According to Global News, Enbridge is the owner of the liquid natural gas pipeline and they have a team on the ground trying to verify what is taking place. The pipeline company has not released any other information. According to RCMP, and the gas supply has been shut down.There are now unconfirmed reports the fire has been put out and the City of Prince George has set up an emergency center. Social media lit up with photos and video of the fire, which appeared to be burning at a distance from the city, though it was still visible there.Prince George, with a population of 74,003, is the largest city in northern British Columbia, Canada, and is often called the "Northern Capital" of BC. Prince George is situated at the confluence of the Fraser and Nechako Rivers, and the crossroads of Highway 16 and Highway 97. More about Pipeline explosion, prince george bc, Enbridge, Lng, Shelley First Nation reserve Pipeline explosion prince george bc Enbridge Lng Shelley First Nation...