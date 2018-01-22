Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePhilippines to deport Hamas 'rocket scientist'

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in World

The Philippines said Monday it would deport an elderly Iraqi man described as a scientist for Hamas and accused of helping the Palestinian militant group lob missiles at Israel.

Iraq tipped off the Philippines about the presence of Taja Mohammad Al Jabori, who was arrested on Sunday, national police chief Ronald Dela Rosa told reporters.

However, the arrest was due to visa problems rather than any evidence of militant activity, the police chief emphasised.

"He's an illegal alien, his visa is expired so he has to be deported right away," Dela Rosa said.

"He admitted being a member of Hamas. He's a chemist and he has been responsible for improving the rocket technology of Hamas in firing their missiles from their area towards the other side, for Israel."

The suspect will be deported to Iraq.

The police chief said it was the first time Philippine authorities had dealt with an alleged member of Hamas, a group labelled a terrorist organisation by the United States, the European Union and Israel.

The Islamist movement does not recognise Israel, with which it has fought three wars, and has vied with the rival Fatah movement for control of Palestinian territory.

The handcuffed detainee did not speak while being made to stand beside the Philippine police chief at a press conference.

Dela Rosa said it was unclear at present why the alleged Hamas chemist had travelled to the Philippines.

Police said he arrived last year as Philippine troops battled militants loyal to the Islamic State group for control of the southern city of Marawi.

Al Jabori had however mostly stayed in Manila and nearby provinces and told police he had no intention of committing any terror act in the Philippines, the police chief said.

More about Philippines, Iraq, Palestinians, Israel, Hamas
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Some Indian banks clampdown on accounts linked to cryptoexchanges
No end to eyesores at Taj Mahal as repair work drags on
Puigdemont candidate for Catalan president, escapes EU warrant
German serial killer nurse charged with 97 more murders
Essential Science: Zero emission vehicles are on the horizon
Philippine volcano rains ash, violent eruption feared
Review: Taylor Swift Tribute never goes out of 'style' at Mulcahy's Special
Tillerson defends strained 'special relationship' on UK visit
French resistance rises to 'tulip' gift from Jeff Koons
Jihadist corpses poison life in Iraq's Mosul