Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePhilippines sending planes, ship to evacuate workers from Iraq

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The Philippines will dispatch cargo planes and a ship to help evacuate Filipino migrant workers from Iraq after ordering its citizens to leave following an Iranian missile strike targeting US troops, officials said Wednesday.

Manila issued the mandatory evacuation order for its nationals after the Islamic republic carried out its first act of promised revenge for the US killing last week of a top Iranian general.

About 1,600 Filipino workers are in Iraq -- among some two million of their countrymen across the Middle East -- as part of a vast diaspora that is a key pillar of the economy.

Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing the US military, and Iranian state television said it was in response to Friday's killing of general Qasem Soleimani, one of the most important figures in the country's government.

Philippine defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters the government will send at least three military cargo planes and a newly built coastguard ship to get Filipinos out of harm's way.

The coastguard vessel, which left a French shipyard in December, will likely shuttle workers to Qatar, Lorenzana said.

"Once we gather them, we can maybe charter a plane or charter our ships to bring them home," he added.

Around 10 million Filipinos work abroad and the money they send home is a lifeline in a nation where many live in deep poverty despite the country's robust economic growth.

The government has for decades hailed overseas workers as modern heroes, but advocacy groups have highlighted the costs -- which include the vulnerability of Filipinos to danger in troubled nations.

More about Iran, Iraq, US, Conflict, Philippines
More news from
Latest News
Top News
War? Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Iraq
Ukraine passenger jet crashes in Iran, killing at least 170
Putin visits Turkey to talk Libya, Syria and gas
All 176 dead in Ukrainian jet crash: Iran media
Snipers to cull up to 10,000 camels in drought-stricken Australia
Second Earthquake hits Puerto Rico, causing death and injuries
Oil spikes after Iran attacks US forces
Review: Adam Lambert refreshing on 'Stranger You Are' (Live Sessions) Special
Koenigsegg, a supercar challenging Swedish stereotypes
Security predictions for 2020 according to Trend Micro Special