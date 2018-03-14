Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePhilippines' Duterte moves to quit International Criminal Court

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he was pulling the Philippines out of the treaty underpinning the International Criminal Court, which is examining his deadly drug war.

"I therefore declare and forthwith give notice... that the Philippines is withdrawing its ratification of the Rome Statute effective immediately," Duterte said in a statement.

The Hague-based ICC announced last month it was launching a "preliminary examination" of Duterte's bloody anti-drug crackdown that has drawn international concern.

Police say they have killed nearly 4,000 drug suspects as part of the campaign, while rights groups claim the toll is around three times the numbers given by authorities.

The outspoken Philippine leader, who is accused of stoking the killings with inflammatory statements, has taken issue over the Philippines becoming the first southeast Asian nation put under a preliminary examination by the ICC prosecutor.

More about Philippines, Court, Icc
More news from
Latest News
Top News
As Castro steps down, challenges await Cuba's new leader
Russians see sabotage theory as credible in spy case
British scientist Stephen Hawking dead at age 76
Op-Ed: Trump scuttles Broadcom's attempt to takeover Qualcomm
NASA study confirms initial findings - Space can alter genes
Big Brother's Morgan Willett talks new music video, future goals Special
Visiting Belgian royals won't meet with Trudeau due to 'agenda issues'
Thirty years on, gas attack still poisons Iraq's Halabja
British scientist Stephen Hawking dead at age 76
Greek innovation drive catches Tesla's attention