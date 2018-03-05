Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePhilippines arrests suspected pro-IS militant over siege

Listen | Print
By AFP     11 hours ago in World

Philippine police announced on Monday the arrest of a suspected pro-Islamic State jihadist accused of killing civilians in last year's deadly siege of the southern city of Marawi.

Hundreds of gunmen flying black IS flags seized Marawi in May last year, triggering a five-month battle that claimed more than 1,100 lives, in a bid to establish a caliphate in the largely Catholic country.

Nasser Lomondot was arrested on Saturday in Manila, months after he fled the fighting in Marawi.

"He participated in the killing of innocent civilians and committed violence against female and child hostages," regional military spokesman Major Ronald Suscano told reporters.

As government forces battled to wrest back control of Marawi, Lomondot directed a diversionary attack by pro-IS gunmen in the neighbouring town of Marantao, Suscano added.

"He was one of the key planners of the attack in Marantao town ...while the firefight was still ongoing" in Marawi, Suscano said.

Lomondot was arrested with a second pro-IS suspect, Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde said in a statement.

The Philippine military warned last month that the remaining militants from Marawi have mustered a force of about 200 gunmen to launch a second attempt to put up a caliphate in the country's south.

strs-cgm/ajm/amu

More about Philippines, Unrest, Muslim, Conflict
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Sam Rockwell wins 2018 Oscar for 'Best Supporting Actor' Special
11 arrested in Icelandic 'Big Bitcoin Heist'
Girding for new battles in the war against Big Tobacco
Sri Lanka imposes curfew in Kandy after anti-Muslim riots
GitHub suffers biggest ever DDoS, goes down for just 10 minutes
Italy vote 'mess' could deal blow to EU reform push
Op-Ed: Trump uses tariffs as bait — Will drop them for 'fair NAFTA deal'
Essential Science: Is our microbiome based on genetics?
Apple reportedly working on premium headphones
Salvini: Rebranded nationalist with chance to be Italian PM