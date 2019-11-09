Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePete Doherty fined, released after Paris cocaine bust

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

British rocker Pete Doherty was fined 5,000 euros and released from a Paris jail Saturday, two days after being caught buying cocaine, legal sources told AFP.

Police arrested the 40-year-old Libertines frontman carrying two packets of cocaine, one already partly consumed, early Friday.

The singer opted for a simplified procedure for people caught using drugs, opting to pay daily 50-euro fines for 100 days, failing which he will be jailed, the Paris prosecutors' office said.

The sentence still has to be approved by a judge.

Doherty's lawyer Arash Derambarsh said his client, who is at the start of a major tour, had agreed to undergo full-time a medical treatment for his addiction to avoid a relapse.

The bad boy of British rock, as famous for having dated supermodel Kate Moss as for his music, has repeatedly made headlines for drugs offences.

In 2012, he was thrown out of a luxury rehab clinic in Thailand after claims he was a bad influence on other patients and did not try hard enough to kick his heroin habit.

More about Entertainment, France, Britain, Music, Arrest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Patti Smith deserves to be in the Songwriters Hall of Fame
Review: John King releases sultry country song 'Close' Special
BDS campaigns grew by a third on US campuses the last three years
Exiled Cambodian opposition figurehead arrives in Malaysia
Brazil's freed leftist leader Lula rallies supporters
Looking behind the ConnectWise ransomware attacks Special
Are we getting closer to achieving nuclear fusion?
Ukraine foes start troop withdrawal in war-torn east
J.T. Hodges to star in 'Christmas Stars' film on Lifetime
Iraq forces clear protest sites as leaders reach deal to end rallies