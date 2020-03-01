By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in World Pete Buttigieg made history in becoming the first gay candidate to run for the presidential office. On March 1, it was announced that he is ending his bid for the White House. A 38-year-old politician, Buttigieg served as the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg had According to the In 2019, Buttigieg went on to raise $76 million, which was an impressive feature for a mayor with no national profile, however, he had spent most of his treasure in Iowa and New Hampshire. His goal was the win voters of color, but alas, it did not happen for In the past, Buttigieg had served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Naval Reserve. This announcement comes right before Super Tuesday . He was the youngest Democratic candidate in the field.A 38-year-old politician, Buttigieg served as the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg had won the Iowa caucuses and he came in second place in New Hampshire.According to the New York Times , Buttigieg lost badly in South Carolina yesterday. In addition, he was a distant third in Nevada (where he was well-received among Latino voters), and he claimed fourth place in South Carolina (where black voters constituted a majority of the Democratic electorate). Buttigieg only earned three percent of them, as indicated by exit polls.In 2019, Buttigieg went on to raise $76 million, which was an impressive feature for a mayor with no national profile, however, he had spent most of his treasure in Iowa and New Hampshire. His goal was the win voters of color, but alas, it did not happen for Buttigieg In the past, Buttigieg had served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Naval Reserve. More about Pete Buttigieg, Presidential, White house Pete Buttigieg Presidential White house