A Peruvian judge put a 30-day hold on orders to seize the home of ex-president Ollanta Humala as part of a corruption probe -- but the former leader was not notified until hours after he and his family had vacated the property on Tuesday.

Judge Richard Concepcion Carhuancho Monday issued orders to seize Humala's five properties and bank accounts, and ordered the ex-leader to leave his home.

Late Monday the judge changed his mind and allowed Humala to stay at home for 30 days, but the ex-president's lawyers were not notified until Tuesday -- by which time the ex-first family had moved out, according to Julio Cesar Espinoza, one of Humala's attorneys.

Humala, president 2011-2016, is being investigated for $3 million in campaign contributions allegedly received from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, at the center of region-wide bribe scandals.

The action came just a week after Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia were released from jail after being held for nine months. Peru's Constitutional Court ruled that the couple, who have three young children, could remain at liberty pending trial.