article imagePeru to restrict movement by gender during virus quarantine

By AFP     47 mins ago in World

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced on Thursday a new measure restricting public movement by gender, as the country tries to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Men will only be allowed to leave their homes on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, while women are authorized to step outdoors on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

No one is allowed out on Sundays.

"We have 10 days left, let's make this extra effort to control this disease," said Vizcarra.

He said the restrictions would apply until April 12, the original end date to a lockdown he imposed on March 16.

Panama announced a similar measure on Monday that went into effect two days later and will last for 15 days.

By Thursday, Peru had recorded just over 1,400 coronavirus cases and 55 deaths.

Vizcarra said the new measure aims to reduce by half the number of people circulating in public at any one time.

"The (existing) control measures have given good results, but not what was hoped for," said Vizcarra.

These restrictions will not apply to people employed in essential services, such as grocery stores, banks, pharmacies and hospitals.

Vizcarra added that security forces tasked with patrolling the streets have been told to be respectful toward the gender identities of homosexual and transgender people.

"The armed forces and police have been instructed not to have homophobic attitudes," said the president.

