Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePeru's president seeks early elections to end 'institutional crisis'

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra suggested Sunday cutting short his term in office for early elections to end what he called an institutional crisis.

He said in a speech to Congress this would also involve cutting short the term of the legislature. As it stands, general elections are scheduled for July of next year.

Vizcarra's proposal comes with Peru's executive and legislative branches locked in a power struggle.

The president said his idea would need to be passed by the opposition-controlled legislature, and then approved in a referendum.

"The voice of the people must be heard," Vizcarra told lawmakers, as some cheered him and others yelled insults.

"Peru is screaming for a new beginning," Vizcarra said.

More about Peru, Politics, Vote
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'Shop window' Caracas angers rest of Venezuela
Trump defends attack on black US lawmaker
O-Town talks new album 'O.T.W.N,' fans and digital age of music Special
Olivia Newton-John visits Ireland, to auction 'Grease' clothing
Fighting talk: Ireland raises stakes in Brexit showdown
Storms claim three lives in Italy
Review: Inika McPherson wins silver at USA Track and Field Championships Special
Deadly violence mars start of Afghan election season
Breakthrough with music therapy in tackling mental health issues
Sam Kendricks shatters American record with 6.06 meters Special