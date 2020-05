Peru's opposition leader Keiko Fujimori was released on Monday from a 15-month pre-trial detention on corruption charges after just three months, an AFP reporter witnessed.

Fujimori, who left the woman's prison in the capital Lima on bail wearing a face mask and white gloves, had earlier announced on Twitter that she would head straight from the facility to take a coronavirus test before going home.

The 44-year-old's release came four days after a court granted her bail of 70,000 soles ($20,000).

Fujimori had asked to be released due to fears she might contract the novel coronavirus in the Chorrillos women's jail.

"The first thing I'm going to do after leaving and (before) arriving home is undergo a molecular test so as not to put my family at risk," mother of two Fujimori wrote on Twitter.

She was jailed in January just two months after being released from a previous 13-month pre-trial detention.

Once Peru's most popular politician, Fujimori is accused of accepting $1.2 million in illicit party funding from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht for her unsuccessful 2011 presidential election campaign.

Odebrecht is embroiled in a wide-ranging corruption scandal and has admitted to paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to win juicy contracts in 12 countries.

At least $29 million was paid to Peruvian officials from 2004, including to bribe four former presidents, the company has said.

Alejandro Toledo, Ollanta Humala, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and the late Alan Garcia have been implicated in the scandal.

Peruvian television showed images of an employee of a private laboratory waiting outside Fujimori's home to test her for the novel coronavirus.

She has been barred from living in the same house as her American husband Mark Villanella as he is under investigation in the same case.

Fujimori is the daughter of disgraced former president Alberto Fujimori, 81, who is serving a 25-year jail sentence for ordering two massacres by death squads in 1991 and 1992.