Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePeru's Kuczynski confident of surviving impeachment vote

Listen | Print
By AFP     5 hours ago in World

Peru's embattled President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said Monday he was confident of surviving an impeachment vote later this week.

"I know that Thursday will be fine," the conservative leader said in a speech in the Amazonian city of Iquitos.

The 79-year-old former Wall Street banker is facing an impeachment vote in the opposition-dominated Congress on Thursday over alleged bribe-taking from the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.

"I'm not giving up, I am not giving in because my mission hasn't yet ended," he said, while supporters chanted "PPK, PPK" -- his initials.

"I also have strength because I do not let myself be kicked around by injustice. We will always fight for the people against injustice and abuse, and lies," he added.

In December, Kuczynski survived an impeachment vote in Congress over the same Odebrecht-related matter.

He survived the first vote after getting support from lawmakers led by Kenji Fujimori, days before he pardoned his father Alberto Fujimori for human rights crimes committed while he was president.

On Sunday, Kuczynski said removing him would amount to a "coup d'etat" in the South American country -- and tarnish Peru's image just before it is due to host the Summit of the Americas next month.

Odebrecht has admitted spending millions to bribe government officials across Latin America to secure public works contracts. It said it paid five million dollars in fees to companies linked to Kuczynski when he was a minister.

More about Politics, Impeachment, Peru, Corruption
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Uber self-driving car kills Arizona pedestrian
Glacier ice loss has reached the 'point of no return'
Italy accused of blocking aid with migrant rescue boat seizure
Facebook rocked by data breach scandal as investigations loom
Vancouver company set to revolutionize trapped lithium extraction
Cybersecurity skills lacking in the legal sector
IBM's Private Cloud for Data simplifies enterprise data science
German minister offers hope of detente on Trump tariffs
Airbus chooses G Suite for its digital transformation strategy
Kathy Griffin talks upcoming comedy show at Carnegie Hall in NY Special