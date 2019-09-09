Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePeru's Fujimori back in hospital with heart problems

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Former Peru president Alberto Fujimori has been taken to hospital again with heart problems, his doctor announced Monday.

Alejandro Aguinaga said the 81-year-old former president was taken to Lima's Centenario clinic on Saturday night "with cardiac problems."

He said Fujimori was undergoing tests after "suffering atrial fibrillation" or an irregular heartbeat, as well as from "pancreatic cysts."

Aguinaga said it was Fujimori's third hospitalization "in the last 40 days".

A frail Fujimori, president of Peru from 1990-2000, would continue to undergo tests at the clinic, he said.

Between his frequent hospital visits, Fujimori has been serving out a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses in a specially outfitted cell at a police base in Lima.

A court ordered him back to prison in October last year, revoking a pardon granted by then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski the previous December.

More about Peru, Politics, Health, Fujimori
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Lebanon's Hezbollah says downs Israeli drone
Blockchain-oriented Internet technology disrupts telecoms
Split between UAE with separatists and Saudis in Yemen continues
Netanyahu fights for political life a week before Israel votes
Rockets fired toward Israel from Syria, fail to reach: Israeli army
France says 'time has come' to ease tensions with Russia
After horror of Dorian, Bahamas struggling to shelter survivors
'Braves' on the frontlines of Hong Kong's protests
Essential Science: Soft drink consumption and mortality risk
B.C. company uses huge fans to suck carbon from air to make fuel