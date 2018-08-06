Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePeru's ex-leader Fujimori back in hospital wirth heart problems

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Former Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori, who was pardoned last year while serving a long jail sentence for human rights abuses, has been admitted to hospital with heart problems, aides said Monday.

"He was rushed to hospital with heart arrhythmia," which is an irregular beating of the heart, one of his aides said late Sunday, adding that Fujimori -- who just turned 80 -- would also undergo cancer screening for the lungs and tongue.

The ex-president has had a number of operations as part of a long-running battle with tongue cancer.

Fujimori, who was pardoned by presidential decree last December, ruled Peru with an iron fist from 1990 until 2000.

He was 12 years into a 25-year jail sentence handed down to him after a court found him responsible for ordering two massacres by death squads between 1991 and 1992.

The pardon, issued by then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski before he was himself brought down by a corruption scandal, triggered a wave of protests by human rights organizations and by victims of Fujimori's crackdown.

More about Per, salud, poltica
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Zimbabwe opposition fears growing post-election crackdown
Saudi Arabia to relocate students from Canada after cutting ties
Venezuela vows to 'root out' plots after Maduro drone 'assassination' bid
Essential Science: How our Sun went through the 'terrible twos'
Addiction Policy Forum CEO talks addiction prevention, telehealth Special
Canada — Saudi Arabia diplomatic spat turns very ugly
Bitcoin dips below $7,000 both Sunday and Monday
Canada 'seriously concerned' after Saudis order ambassador's expulsion
Op-Ed: The world is seeing global warming 'up close and personal'
One dead after tanker truck explodes near Bologna