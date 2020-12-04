Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePeru repeals farm law after days of road blockades

Listen | Print
By AFP     43 mins ago in World

Peru's Congress on Friday repealed a farming law that had triggered days of roadblocks and other protests by striking workers.

The protesters erupted with joy and immediately began lifting the blockades that had choked many stretches of the north-south Pan-American Highway.

"We did it!" protesters chanted at one blockade site in Ica, around 155 miles (250 kilometers) south of Lima. There, an estimated 2,000 trucks and buses had been stuck for days.

The strikers were demanding wage increases and the repeal of a decades-old law, recently extended until 2031, that sought to boost farm exports and gave exporters tax breaks. The strikers also said it set their wages unfairly low.

President Francisco Sagasti sent a bill to congress Friday to repeal the law in the face of the five days of protests, and it passed by a vote of 114 in favor, two against and seven abstentions.

On Thursday, police opened fire on one group of protesting farm workers, killing one, in the first labor dispute confronting Sagasti.

Sagasti took power just two weeks ago amid an acute political crisis during which Peru had three presidents in just one week.

More about Peru, Politics, Labor, Strike
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Erdogan hopes France will 'get rid of Macron' as soon as possible
What happens if the President-elect dies before being sworn in? Special
Review: Najee De-Tiege and Kristos Andrews remarkable in 'The Bay' Special
Johnson, EU chief to hold emergency call as Brexit talks paused
Divers find Nazis' Enigma code machine in Baltic Sea
Colorado 15-year-old scientist is Time's first Kid of the Year
Pfizer CEO — Not sure if vaccine will stop transmission of virus
Review: Johnny & the Mongrels release poignant 'Christmas Angels' song Special
Erdogan hopes France will 'get rid of Macron' as soon as possible
Meet Jonty Skinner: Head Coach of the Cali Condors swimming team Special