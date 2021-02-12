Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePeru ex-president under fire over vaccine trial participation

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Peru's popular former president Martin Vizcarra was under fire on Friday after a newspaper revealed he was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus months before the country began an official immunization program.

The South American country only began its immunization program on Tuesday, two days after receiving 300,000 vaccine doses from state-owned Chinese company Sinopharm.

But the Peru 21 newspaper claimed on Thursday that Vizcarra had been vaccinated in secret in October, just weeks before he was impeached and removed from office.

Vizcarra, though, insisted he had merely volunteered to take part in a vaccine trial for the Sinopharm jab.

"I made the brave decision to join the 12,000 volunteers," said Vizcarra, who is currently campaigning to win a seat in congress in April's general election.

Vizcarra, 57, said he kept the fact a secret -- his wife also took part in the trial -- because "volunteers have to maintain confidentiality."

However, rival legislator Ali Mamani said his party would make a formal complaint against Vizcarra.

Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti, who was appointed by Vizcarra, said she knew nothing about it and criticized her former boss, saying those in decision-making positions shouldn't take part in the trials "so as not to skew the results."

Peru, which has recorded around 1.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 43,000 deaths amongst its 33 million population, has only started immunizing health care workers.

Hospitals are overrun with more than 14,100 coronavirus patients while they have also reported a lack of oxygen to treat those with breathing problems.

Authorities have yet to announce when immunization of the wider population will begin, but the country plans to vaccinate 26 million people.

More about Health, Virus, Peru, Politics, Vaccines
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Said Alexa too often? Get ready for custom based voice assistants
Pop star Debbie Gibson to host Galentine's Day celebration
Biden administration files appeal pressing for Assange extradition
Review: Jay Allen releases compelling country single 'Tattoos to Heaven' Special
Caged in court, Navalny mocks Putin and chases fans
Review: The Pretty Reckless releases magnificent 'Death By Rock and Roll' Special
Meet Callista Clark: Rising teen country singer-songwriter Special
'Rivers of gold' image show extent of deforestation in Amazon
Rodney Crowell talks about 'Songs From Quarantine,' digital age Special
Biden starts off tough on Turkey, with rocky path ahead