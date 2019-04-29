Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePeru bans electric scooters from sidewalks, pedestrian zones

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Technology

Peru banned motorized scooters from sidewalks and pedestrian areas from Monday after a woman in Lima broke both her arms in a collision with one.

Scooters have become increasingly popular in Peru over the last year, particularly in the capital Lima, a city of 10 million people that suffers huge traffic problems.

But a week ago a 63-year-old woman suffered a head injury and fractures in both her arms after she was hit by a 21-year-old on a scooter.

The new law from the transport ministry limits such motorized scooters to "cycle paths and the right lane in roads" reserved for the slowest moving vehicles.

Authorities also imposed a speed limit of 20 kilometers per hour (12.4 mph) for the scooters, which are capable of reaching 25 km/h.

More about Peru, Transport, Security, Scooter
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Chris Mann makes some 'Noise' with new single Special
Review: Logan Henderson heats up New York City with catchy pop songs Special
Marriott's to roll out new Airbnb-style program
US Army veteran arrested for plotting LA mass attack
Plested talks about new single, future plans, streaming and Adele Special
Farmako inks first deal to supply mass produced biosynthetic CBD
Macron, Merkel press Serbia and Kosovo toward talks
TJ Tana to perform magic show at The Fifth Season on Long Island
Army cuts power to large military base to simulate cyberattack
Review: Adam Lambert was exceptional guest mentor on 'American Idol' Special