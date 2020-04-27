Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePentagon downplays Iran military satellite as 'tumbling webcam'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The head of the US Space Command said the Pentagon believes that Iran's first successful launch of a military satellite into space does not pose any intelligence threat.

The Nour satellite placed into orbit on April 22 is classified by the US military as a small 3U Cubesat, three adjoined units each no more than a liter in volume and less than 1.3 kilograms (one pound) each, said General Jay Raymond in a tweet late Sunday.

"Iran states it has imaging capabilities -- actually, it's a tumbling webcam in space; unlikely providing intel," he wrote.

"#spaceishard," Raymond added to the tweet.

While Raymond downplayed any threat from the satellite, the United States has warned that Tehran's ability to place it into space represents a significant advance in its long-range missile capability, posing a greater threat to US forces and allies in the Middle East.

Last week US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of violating a 2015 UN Security Council resolution against Tehran advancing any nuclear-capable ballistic missile activities.

On Saturday, Pompeo called for the United Nations to extend its conventional arms embargo on Iran beyond its scheduled end in October.

"All peace-loving nations must reject Iran's development of ballistic-missile-capable technologies and join together to constrain Iran's dangerous missile programs," he said.

More about US, Iran, Military, Satellite
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Maryland Governor reports ‘hundreds’ of disinfectant inquiries
What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died
Pentagon downplays Iran military satellite as 'tumbling webcam'
Three Beijing activists missing after preserving virus articles online
Italy's bishops attack Conte for extending ban on mass
Essential Science: E-skin monitor captures vital signs
In Libya, UAE enlisting more Sudanese mercenaries to help Haftar
Chop, chop! Swiss barbers back in business
China envoy threatens Australia boycott over virus inquest demand
Op-Ed: Chinese boycott threat to Australia opens overdue can of worms