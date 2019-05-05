Pentagon discussing military options in Venezuela

By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in World Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Sheehan cancelled his trip to Europe to deal with the situation in Venezuela. Instead, he held closed door meetings at the Pentagon last Friday with John Bolton and Mike Pompeo Secretary of State. Meeting said to be about military options in Venezuela So far, economic warfare, aid to be sent through the US-supported "interim president" Juan Guaido, and constant demonstrations have failed to oust Maduro, as have attempts to convince the military to change sides. The US has not been able to enlist proxy forces so far to try and use force against Maduro. The US is becoming desperate. It seems hawks such as Mike Pompeo and John Bolton are now exploring possible military actions. National Security officials had also met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss issues on Venezuela. The US seems to take it for granted it will eventually force Maduro out. John Bolton as always seems eager to promote US military intervention. Pompeo has said several times that if the US decides an attack is required that's what the US will do. While the military itself would probably prefer to stay out of action, it could be ordered to act and of course would obey. Shanahan insists that the US has good intelligence on Venezuela. However, given the failure to overthrow Maduro so far and the lack of support for the coup from the military this could be questioned. The administration may now be tending toward the view that only some type of military action in Venezuela has any chance of success. Guaido's latest coup attempt fails Earlier in the week. Juan Guaido the US supported leader and self-declared interim president, took to the streets and called for the Venezuelan military to support him and overthrow Maduro. Dunford said: "The situation is a little bit unclear today from our perspective between Maduro and Guaidó. We're doing what we can now to collect intelligence and make sure we have good visibility on what's happening down in Venezuela and also be prepared to support the president should he require more from the U.S. military."