Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePentagon denies US wants 'cost + 50%' from allies for bases

Listen | Print
By AFP     59 mins ago in World

Acting Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan denied Thursday reports that the United States has a "cost-plus-50 percent" formula for allies to pay for the US military presence on their soil.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that President Donald Trump is pushing the formula as a basis for Germany, Japan and other allies to compensate Washington for US troops based in their countries.

But Shanahan told the Senate Armed Services Committee that such reports were "erroneous."

"We won't do cost-plus-50 percent," he said in a hearing.

He said US partners should pay their "fair share" when they can, but there was no such business-like formula.

"We're not going to run a business and we're not going to run a charity," Shanahan said.

"Payment comes in lots of different forms. At the end of the day, people need to carry their fair share," he said.

"Not everyone can contribute. It is not about cost-plus-50 percent."

Shanahan did not say whether Trump, who built a multibillion-dollar fortune in the real estate business, himself has advocated the formula.

Since coming into office, Trump has warned US allies, especially in NATO and East Asia, to pay more for the US presence.

The White House has said that means NATO allies need to be spending two percent of their gross domestic product on defense.

More about US, Nato, Politics, Military, bases
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Tristan Rogers talks 'General Hospital,' fan events and 'The Bay' Special
Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz talks future plans, technology Special
Beto O'Rourke, Democratic sensation, puts it all on the line
British MPs set to vote on delaying Brexit
Op-Ed: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down, still no info
Black boxes: crucial to air crash probes
Seven NATO countries hit spending target
NATO takes Huawei security concerns seriously: Stoltenberg
Astronauts on aborted Soyuz launch to blast off again for ISS
Diehard Syria jihadists go down all guns blazing