Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePentagon chief Austin to visit Israel, Germany, Britain

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Israel, Germany, Britain and the NATO headquarters in Belgium in the coming week for talks with government and military leaders, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

The highest ranked official of the administration of President Joe Biden to visit Israel, Austin will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, where discussions will cover "shared priorities" and reaffirm Washington's commitment to Israel maintaining military superiority over its neighbors, according to a Pentagon statement.

In Europe, he will hold talks with German defense minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Chancellery Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Dr. Jan Hecker, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and British defense minister Ben Wallace.

Austin will leave Washington on Saturday, but the dates for his stops in each country were not given.

The trip coincides with rising tensions between Israel and Iran just as the Biden administration tries to engage Tehran over returning to the nuclear pact effectively torn up by former president Donald Trump.

In Europe it comes as Russia has sent shivers across the continent with the massing of a troops and war equipment along its border with Ukraine.

"Russia now has more troops on the border of Ukraine than at any time since 2014," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday, saying Biden was "increasingly concerned."

More about US, Israel, German, Belgium, Britain
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Ukraine's Zelensky on frontline as Merkel urges Putin to pull back troops
US CISA warns of APTs exploiting Fortinet vulnerabilities Special
Jennifer Smestad opens up about 'Can't Have Mine' country single Special
Feds warned Emergent vaccine plant should be 'monitored closely'
George Floyd died from 'low level of oxygen': doctor
Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'
India suffers vaccine shortages as virus surges
Which is worse for the lungs: Cannabis vs. tobacco?
US government is purchasing smart data to spy on its citizens
Israel refuses to work with ICC on war crimes probe, says 'no authority'