Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePence still to head to Mideast despite govt shutdown threat

Listen | Print
By AFP     9 hours ago in World

US Vice President Mike Pence will still head to the Middle East late Friday for a high-stakes trip, despite the threat of a federal government shutdown looming over Washington, his spokeswoman said.

"The vice president's meetings with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Israel are integral to America's national security and diplomatic objectives," his press secretary Alyssa Farah told AFP.

"The vice president will travel to the Middle East as scheduled."

A US official said the decision would not be changed no matter what happens Friday on Capitol Hill, where Republicans and Democrats must reach a deal before midnight to avoid a partial shutdown of federal government services.

Initially set for late December, Pence's trip was pushed back as the region reeled from deadly protests triggered by President Donald Trump's controversial decision to declare Jerusalem as Israel's capital -- in a break with decades of US policy.

Another source of tension is the US decision this week to freeze tens of millions of dollars meant for the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians (UNRWA).

Pence will arrive in Cairo on January 20 for a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, heading the following day to Amman for a one-on-one with King Abdullah II.

His trip will conclude on January 22-23 with a two-day visit to Israel, where he will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, deliver a speech to the Knesset, visit the Western Wall and the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.

More about US, Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Toyota's hydrogen fuel cell Marai debuts in Quebec this year
Review: Elizabeth Lyons warms hearts on new video for 'God Moment' single Special
Review: SmithField dazzles at Irving Plaza in New York City Special
Late Cranberries singer O'Riordan to be buried on Tuesday
Mexico shaken by 6.3 magnitude earthquake
Ethiopians throng streets for Christian Orthodox festival
Starbucks opens first cashless store
Facebook to let users rank 'trust' in news sources
Apple to release iOS update that can disable battery slowdowns
Report: 60% of enterprises to rely on cloud SaaS by 2019