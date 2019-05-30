By By Ken Hanly 35 mins ago in World Oslo - Norway claimed some unspecified progress may have been made in negotiations between the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro and Juan Guaido the self-declared interim president and leader of the US-supported coup attempt. No agreement reached The two sides came to no agreement. It is unclear whether or when there will be further talks although Guaido claimed there would be according to a Guaido's office was quick to respond to the end of talks The Norwegian Foreign Ministry urged both sides to use discretion in comments after the talks, so as not to damage further progress. However, Guaido responded quickly saying the talks had ratified a road-map for ousting President Maduro and that the plan included a transition government and free elections. What Guaido fails to mention is that Maduro failed to agree to such a deal. The position of Guaido, supported by the US, is that Guaido is the interim president as he declared himself back in January. Several months after Guaido was recognized by the US and fifty other countries as interim president, Maduro is still in control but the US continues to insist he must leave unconditionally. There is little room for any genuine negotiation except as a form of surrender. Indeed according to a The two sides came to no agreement. It is unclear whether or when there will be further talks although Guaido claimed there would be according to a recent Digital Journal article. However, it is difficult to see how this could happen when the idea of negotiation for Guaido involves Maduro stepping down which would in effect be surrendering to the coup. There is no mention of Guaido also relinquishing his position. Guaido says: "Despite agreeing to talks, Guaido insisted in his statement that the opposition's aims have not changed. 'We've ratified our plan: the end of the usurpation, a transitional government and free elections, as a route to solve the tragedy our Venezuela is suffering today,' said Guaido. He also insisted that the Oslo talks 'don't stop the opposition's efforts in every constitutional area' to force Maduro from power."The Norwegian Foreign Ministry urged both sides to use discretion in comments after the talks, so as not to damage further progress. However, Guaido responded quickly saying the talks had ratified a road-map for ousting President Maduro and that the plan included a transition government and free elections. What Guaido fails to mention is that Maduro failed to agree to such a deal.The position of Guaido, supported by the US, is that Guaido is the interim president as he declared himself back in January. Several months after Guaido was recognized by the US and fifty other countries as interim president, Maduro is still in control but the US continues to insist he must leave unconditionally. There is little room for any genuine negotiation except as a form of surrender. Indeed according to a recent article: " US officials have opposed the Oslo talks as well, insisting there is nothing to be discussed with President Maduro, and expressing bewilderment that Maduro still believes he is president simply because he was elected as such." More about Norway peace talks, Venezuela, Maduros More news from Norway peace talks Venezuela Maduros