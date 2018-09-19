Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageParty urges top Romania politician Dragnea to resign

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Leading figures within Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party on Wednesday called for the resignation of their chief, Liviu Dragnea, widely regarded as the country's most powerful politician.

In an unprecedented move, three deputy heads of the PSD party wrote a letter, published in local media, calling for Dragnea to step down as he had become a "major liability to the party."

"In this crisis situation, to avoid the international isolation of the country and loss of trust in PSD, we call for the immediate resignation of Liviu Dragnea as party chief and president of the Chamber of Deputies", the letter said.

Dragnea, 55, led the PSD to a sweeping victory in 2016 elections.

But he was unable to run for the post of prime minister himself because of various legal troubles, including a two-year suspended prison sentence for vote-rigging in a referendum in 2016.

Nevertheless, he is widely seen to be the man pulling the strings within the government.

Dragnea's legal troubles had "opened up the PSD party to attack and was a never-ending source of internal and external distrust", the officials complained in their letter.

The party was "in a permanent state of war," they added.

In June, Dragnea was sentenced to three-and-a-half years over a fake jobs scandal but he is currently appealing the conviction.

He is also under investigation for fabricating documents to obtain EU funds.

One of the letter's signatories, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea and perhaps his strongest opponent, clashed with Dragnea last month, accusing him of leading the party in a "dictatorial" fashion.

Romania has seen repeated mass protests in the last two years, with the PSD accused of trying to hinder efforts to clamp down on corruption.

More about Romania, Politics, dragnea
More news from
Latest News
Top News
What's holding up Brexit talks? The Irish border issue explained
Nigeria's Davido gets on the political campaign trail
Vince Gill talks 2018 tour, proud moments, success, fans and golf Special
Danske Bank CEO resigns over money laundering scandal
Yemeni children starve as food and fuel prices soar
'General Hospital' actors participate in ovarian cancer benefit Special
Review: Katie Nageotte's triumphant pole vault journey in 2018 Special
Russia election chief recommends invalidating 'rigged' vote
Firm processing US government payments leaks millions of records
Op-Ed: Chinese ‘Social Credit’, or how AI can rule your life right now