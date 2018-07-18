Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

Paris police urge women to report World Cup sexual assaults

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Paris's police chief urged women on Wednesday to report any cases of sexual assault during the celebrations of France's World Cup win, after dozens of accounts by victims were posted on social media in recent days.

"These cases must be brought to our attention so that investigations can be carried out," Michel Delpuech said on Europe 1 radio.

"Our services will obviously pursue any aggressors without fail if they are identified," he said.

Reports of forced kisses and groping began emerging after France won the final against Croatia on Sunday night, as hundreds of thousands of fans poured into the streets of Paris and other cities.

Others recounted sexual assaults during the team's victory parade down the Champs Elysees avenue on Monday, eventually using the hashtag #MeTooFoot, a nod to the Me Too movement that sprang up in the wake of rape and assault claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

"For me it was during the third goal... when I felt a hand slide up under my skirt," a Twitter user named Isa posted Monday.

Other victims posted that they had not filed charges, saying they did not believe the police would pursue their cases since their aggressors quickly fled into the crowd.

France's Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa also urged victims to come forward on Tuesday, saying on Twitter that "A man forcibly kisses a woman during the World Cup parties, that's sexual assault that is punished by the law."

More about France, Assault, fbl, wc, 2018
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Imagine Dragons back with spitfire 'Natural' song Special
Quadrillion tons of diamond hidden in the Earth's interior
Japan's ambassador conquers Iraqi hearts and minds
Olivia Newton-John Centre ranked as one of the best in the world
Blockchain for aerospace supply chains to be showcased
Boeing 747 - 400 Global Supertanker: An amazing firefighting tool
Buried coastal Internet infrastructure at risk from rising seas
Celebrity cosmetic surgeon in Brazil vanishes after patient dies
McQueen, suicide and the dark side of the celebrity fairy tale
After two-year purge, Turkey to end state of emergency