Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageParis declares 'climate emergency'

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in Environment

Paris, which in 2015 hosted the signing of a historic agreement on fighting global warming, on Tuesday declared a climate emergency following similar moves by other cities and national parliaments.

"Paris, like other cities, declares a climate emergency," Celia Blauel, deputy mayor in charge of the environment, told a municipal council meeting, stressing the need to adhere to the objectives of the 2015 agreement.

The declaration also said Paris city hall would create a "climate academy" with the aim of better educating the young and the public about the issue.

Ahead of municipal elections next year, the French capital's socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo is seeking to burnish her green credentials, with climate change a real concern for many voters.

Britain's parliament became the first in the world to declare a climate emergency, passing the largely symbolic motion on May 1, with Ireland's parliament passing a similar motion on May 10.

According to The Climate Mobilization, a US NGO pushing for such declarations, some 650 local authorities in cities and towns across the world have now declared a climate emergency.

In a major victory for the activists, New York City declared a climate emergency on June 26, becoming the biggest city to make the announcement.

The 2015 Paris deal saw nations commit to limit global temperature rises to "well below" two degrees Celsius and to a 1.5C cap if possible.

But in a major blow, President Donald Trump announced in June 2017 that the United States was pulling out of the agreement.

More about France, Climate, Politics
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Protesters unmoved as Hong Kong leader says China extradition bill 'dead'
Bitcoin breaks through $12,000 level once again
Europe's once biggest migrant centre to close in Italy
Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A380s for cracks
Meet Monique Samuels from 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Special
Taliban Afghan attack kills at least 14 and wounds more than 180
Davis Mallory talks new single, World Pride, digital age of music Special
Review: Rebecca Budig back on 'General Hospital,' crashes wedding Special
'General Hospital' star Josh Swickard marries Lorynn York
New technique aims to teach robots exactly what humans want