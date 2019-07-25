Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageParis closes two schools over Notre-Dame lead fears

Listen | Print
By AFP     58 mins ago in World

Paris authorities closed two schools Thursday amid fears over high levels of lead detected after the devastating fire that ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral in April.

Environmental groups warned soon after the disaster that 300 tonnes of lead in the historic church's roof had gone up in flames, posing health risks to residents in the area, and particularly to children.

But authorities last week stressed that lead contamination from the blaze posed no danger to the public following a media report claiming that it had covered up pollution levels in local schools.

French investigative website Mediapart said that high levels of lead had been detected in schools and creches surrounding Notre-Dame.

City hall closed the nursery and primary school -- which were hosting a holiday club for 180 children in Paris's 6th district -- "as a precautionary measure" after tests revealed high levels of lead in the playground, a spokesperson for city hall told AFP.

City hall ordered a "deep clean" at schools near Notre-Dame last week, with walls and furniture to be wiped and playgrounds hosed down over the summer holidays.

Paris health official Arnaud Gauthier said the clean was "to reassure us that the risk is minimal", although Deputy Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire insisted it was normal procedure and nothing to do with the fire or lead contamination.

More about France, NotreDame, Fire, Heritage, Religion
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Aaron Carter rocks The Paramount as part of 'Pop 2000' Tour Special
Europe's record-setting heatwave to spike even higher
Iran poses loyalty test for 'British Trump' Johnson
Alpine climbing routes crumble as climate change strikes
Review: Inga Cadranel delivers powerful scenes in 'General Hospital' Special
Flying Frenchman to attempt pioneering Channel 'flyboard' crossing
Disease and dirty water: residents deplore life in Syria camp
Families of Islamic State fighters to sue Australia over repatriation
US House passes anti-BDS bill by a vote of 398 to 17
Blade Runner's Rutger Hauer has died