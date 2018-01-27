Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageParis attacks suspect 'message' showed desire to detonate belt: report

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

A message believed to be written by Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam indicates that he had intended to detonate his suicide belt during the assault, France Inter television reported Saturday.

The undated document was discovered on a computer found by investigators in a rubbish bin near the Belgian hideout used by Abdeslam, the sole surviving gunman of the November 2015 attacks in the French capital which left 130 people dead.

The author of the note, who refers to himself as "Abu Abderrahman" said that he had "participated in the first attack" but could not use his explosive suicide belt as it was defective, the report said.

"Although I wanted to be among the shahid (martyrs), Allah decided otherwise... and I managed to join the rest of the brothers because there was a defect in my belt," read a transcription of the text on France Inter's website.

Abdeslam, who was captured after a four-month manhunt ended in a March 2016 Brussels shootout, is being held in France ahead of the start of his trial in Belgium on February 5.

His suicide belt has been one of the grey areas of the investigation, as although an expert determined it was defective, this did not prove that he intended to detonate it.

In the message, the author says that he considered going to Syria after the attacks, but "the best thing to do was to finish the work here with the brothers".

"I would just like in the future to be better equipped before taking action," the message says.

More about France, Belgium, Attacks, Investigation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Steven Malcolm powerful on 'The Second City (Part 1)' EP Special
Who are the Haqqanis, Afghanistan's most feared insurgents?
Acoustic tractor beam capable of levitating objects
Saudi billionaire Prince Al-Waleed released: associate
Secure solution for voice over Internet communication
How businesses can protect their organizations from within
Merkel warns of rising anti-Semitism on Holocaust Day
Honduras demos overshadow Hernandez inauguration
Review: Like Mike dazzles on new solo electronic track 'Memories' Special
Pressing Syria offensive, Turkey urges US pullback