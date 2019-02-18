The parents of Italy's former prime minister Matteo Renzi were placed under house arrest on Monday amid an investigation into suspected fraudulent bankruptcy, judicial sources said.

Tiziano Renzi and Laura Bovoli, suspected of issuing false invoices, were put under house arrest to avoid the destruction or manipulation of evidence, press reports said, quoting judicial sources.

"I have a lot of faith in the Italian justice system," Renzi, 44, said on Facebook. "And so I am anxious to attend the trial."

Renzi, who headed the Italian government from February 2014 to December 2016, added that experts said they had "never seen such an absurd and disproportionate measure".

He said his family was being "smeared" because of his political activities.