The parents of a British tourist who has been missing in Guatemala for the past five days launched an emotional appeal for her return Saturday as authorities continued their investigation.

Catherine Shaw, 23, was last seen Monday at a hotel in San Juan La Laguna near the country's fabled Lake Atitlan, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital Guatemala City.

The area is famous for its lakes beneath towering volcanoes. Lake Atitlan is one of Guatemala's main tourist attractions.

Her parents put up a video appeal on the Twitter account of the Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity that provides support to the families who have relatives missing, murdered or in a crisis abroad.

"Hello Catherine, we've been out of touch for five days and we, your family, your friends, we really need to know you're happy and that you're well. So please get in touch, get in touch with us, and we really need you home," said her mother, who did not provide her name on the video.

"If anybody has any information, at all, please contact us, the Lucie Blackman Trust, or the police," added her father. "Please come home, sweetheart."

Shaw was described as being five feet seven inches tall (170 centimeters) and of slim build, with blonde hair, blue eyes and piercings in her nose, lip and ears.

She had been traveling in Guatemala for two weeks having previously been in Mexico and California, leaving home in England in September 2018, according to the charity.

Eduardo Smith, the British embassy spokesman, told Prensa Libre that embassy staff were working with Guatemalan police on the case.