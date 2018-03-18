Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

Paralympic chief closes Pyeongchang Winter Games

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons on Sunday declared the Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics closed, and paid tribute to late British physicist Stephen Hawking as an "inspiration".

At a spectacular ceremony that featured dancing, music and light shows, the curtain was officially brought down on nine days of sporting action.

"The time has come for me to declare the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games closed," Parsons said.

Hawking, who died last week aged 76, is fondly remembered by Paralympians as he opened the 2012 London Paralympics.

Parsons paid tribute to the scientist as "a genius of a man, a pioneer and inspiration to us all".

"While Hawking tested the limits of his imagination, Paralympians, you have once again pushed the boundaries of human endeavour," he told the audience.

Towards the end of the ceremony, the Paralympic flag was handed over to the mayor of Beijing -- which will host the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

More about oly, 2018, Paralympics, Close
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Bitcoin price struggles to recover then again dips below $8,000
Rohingya in 'no man's land' reject return on Myanmar terms: camp chief
Review: Scotty McCreery will melt your heart with 'Seasons Change' album Special
Op-Ed: Microsoft using another means to impose browser Edge on users
Pulling no punches: Saudi woman boxer breaks exercise taboo
Abu Dhabi awards France's Total stakes in oil concessions
Israel bombs Gaza 'underground' complex after blast
Turkey's Erdogan says Afrin city centre under 'total' control
Tributes to 'inspiration' Hawking as curtain falls on Paralympics
Turkish-led forces oust Kurds from Syria's Afrin