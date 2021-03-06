Paraguay protests erupt over government handling of Covid-19

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageParaguay protests erupt over government handling of Covid-19

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Protestors angry over the Paraguay government's handling of the coronavirus crisis clashed with police late Friday, with shops ransacked and cars set on fire.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as clashes in the center of the capital Asuncion left around 20 injured, according to AFP estimates.

Protestors rallied earlier outside the Congress building to demand the resignation of President Mario Abdo Benitez.

Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni, who has been under attack from lawmakers, including some from the ruling party, and by health worker unions, submitted his resignation, which he made public on Friday after a meeting with the president.

A police water cannon tries to put out a fire set by protestors at the commerce ministry headquarter...
A police water cannon tries to put out a fire set by protestors at the commerce ministry headquarters in Asuncion
NORBERTO DUARTE, AFP

On Thursday, the Senate adopted by 30 votes out of 45 a resolution calling for Mazzoleni to step down.

The coronavirus epidemic is expanding in Paraguay and officials admit the threat is grave.

"We are in a critical situation," said health ministry spokesman Hernan Martinez.

Protestors rally outside the Congress building demanding the president resign
Protestors rally outside the Congress building demanding the president resign
NORBERTO DUARTE, AFP

"Let's avoid crowds. It is the only thing that can save us from the collapse of healthcare."

As of Friday, Paraguay had 165,811 cases and 3,278 deaths.

Hospitals were "working hard" but "the situation is complicated," said pulmonologist Carlos Morinigo.

More about Paraguay, Health, Virus, Protest
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Gaza girl dons 3D-printed mask to heal burnt face
Ivory Coast heads into elections after political turmoil
Chinese cyber-espionage unit on US hacking spree: report
Paraguay protests erupt over government handling of Covid-19
Op-Ed: Bitcoin hits the fan? Digital Chinese yuan incoming
Exclusive: Jesse Lynn Madera releases acoustic video of 'Dante' Special
Flamingos poisoned by illegal lead pellets in Greek lagoon
Op-Ed: Donald who? WSJ savages Trump; Trump reacts predictably
Near Abraham's Iraq birthplace, lone Christians put hope in Pope
Op-Ed: Personal experience: The vaccine is a matter of civic duty Special