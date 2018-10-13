Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imagePaper bomb attack on Italy's far-right League

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The head of Italy's far-right League on Saturday shrugged off a paper bomb attack on a local party office, a day after demonstrators burned his effigy in the first large protests since the coalition government took power.

The bomb shattered the windows of the Ala office in northern Italy in the early hours of the morning, ahead of a planned visit by Matteo Salvini, who is Italy's deputy prime minister.

"If they think they can scare us with these cowardly acts they are seriously wrong," he said on Facebook, blaming the attack on "anarchists" and calling for two suspects detained by police to be jailed.

On Friday, students had demonstrated across the country against the government, with protesters in Turin burning effigies of Salvini and his fellow deputy prime minister Luigi di Maio, head of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.

It was the first large demonstration against the populist government since it was sworn in in June.

More about Italy, Politics, Protest, League, salvini
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: ‘First Man’ puts audiences in the front seat for the moon landing Special
China's Belt and Road tempts states, but comes with risks
Weather in Canada leaves $3 billion worth of grain unharvested
World's fastest camera at 10 trillion frames per second
Genetic ancestry databases can be used to solve crimes
Review: ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ will shock its spellbound audience Special
Air Canada's near miss last year was almost 'worst accident in history'
Review: Mark Wayne Glasmire soars on new 'Can't Be Denied' country album Special
Tens of thousands stage anti-racism march in Berlin
In full offensive on China, Trump gambles on end-game